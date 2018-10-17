(credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

An Eddie Bauer baby carrier sold exclusively at Target stores is being recalled due to a fall hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the buckles on Gold Inc.’s Eddie Bauer Infant Carrier can break, thus posing the hazard. The recalled carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed in gray lettering on the front.

Visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website for instructions on how to report your product.

