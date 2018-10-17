MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of Aqua Nightclub has agreed to keep the business closed over the upcoming weekend after fallout from a triple shooting Sunday night.

A statement says the city told Freedom Brewer to voluntarily relinquish the nightclub’s liquor license within one week, or the city will start to take action to revoke it.

The statement says the direction came as part of an ongoing discussion about the future of the business, but details about that meeting were not yet available.