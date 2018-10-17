MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We deserve this week’s warm-up after the cold start to fall — or do you say “autumn?”

University of Minnesota etymologist Anatoly Liberman says everyone in England was using the word “fall” hundreds of years ago. It makes sense, with the annual falling of leaves.

But around the 1600s or so, for reasons unknown, they also starting using the French word “autumn.” Both of them made their way over to the United States.

Then something slowly started to happen over here: We dropped autumn, they dropped fall across the pond, and the etymologists can’t pinpoint any particular reason why. It happened a long time ago.

Liberman says the investigation of word origins can be tricky. “Spring” isn’t a hard one — that’s plants springing from the ground. But the words “summer” and “winter” are so old that we don’t exactly why we even say them now.

But here is an educated guess: Winter could be connected with water or wet. And the closest meaning the experts connect to summer is “season.” So, it could mean whoever came up with the words way back when lived in a place with just two seasons. Winter, which was wet, and summer, which was the rest of the year.

But, let’s not look back to what was and rush too quickly into what will be. Let’s just enjoy fall … or is it autumn?