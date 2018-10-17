MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A baby carrier sold exclusively at Target stores is being recalled due to a fall hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the buckles on Gold Inc.’s Eddie Bauer Infant Carrier can break, thus posing the hazard. The recalled carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed in gray lettering on the front.

The carriers were sold at Target stores nationwide between December 2017 and August 2018.

Anyone who has purchased this carrier should stop using it immediately and contact Gold Inc. Consumers will receive replacement products or a full refund.

Eight incidents regarding the broken buckles have been reported, but none have resulted in injury.

To report this product call 866-600-7205.