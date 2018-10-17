  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Carrier, Eddie Bauer, Recall, Target
(credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A baby carrier sold exclusively at Target stores is being recalled due to a fall hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the buckles on Gold Inc.’s Eddie Bauer Infant Carrier can break, thus posing the hazard. The recalled carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed in gray lettering on the front.

eddie bauer carrier Eddie Bauer Baby Carriers Recalled Due To Fall Hazard

(credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The carriers were sold at Target stores nationwide between December 2017 and August 2018.

Anyone who has purchased this carrier should stop using it immediately and contact Gold Inc. Consumers will receive replacement products or a full refund.

Eight incidents regarding the broken buckles have been reported, but none have resulted in injury.

To report this product call 866-600-7205.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.