MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new political ad for Angie Craig features iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson helping manage the Minnesota candidate’s litterbox situation.

The ad opens with Jackson sitting next to a litterbox inside a kitchen.

“This isn’t just a kitty commode, this is Angie Craig’s kitty commode,” he said.

Craig, a Democrat, is running for Congress to represent Minnesota’s 2nd District, which has gone to republicans for years. Craig lost narrowly to Jason Lewis in 2016.

Jackson says that with the midterms only days away, Craig’s busy on the campaign trail, which is why he’s in her kitchen helping out.

“She’s going to fight for them, which is why I’m here scooping out bits of kitty treasure for her,” he said.

Jackson says it’s important for Craig to win so Democrats can take back the U.S. House.

“And I’d do anything to help her,” Jackson said, looking at the litterbox. “Anything.”

The ad ends with Jackson looking at the cat, perturbed, and saying “I’m so not a cat person.”

The ad, from Swing Left, is calling for people to volunteer in the midterms.