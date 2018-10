MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died Wednesday after a small fire in a West St. Paul apartment building.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Kruse Street at about 4:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive man in one of the apartments.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital but did not survive.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which was contained to one apartment.