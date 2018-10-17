  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lottery, Mega Millions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The already-giant Mega Millions prize is now at $868 million after a drawing Tuesday night turned up no winners.

Lottery officials raised the estimated jackpot, which had been $667 million.

The next drawing will be Friday. If someone wins the jackpot, it would mark the second-largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.