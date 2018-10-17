MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has died after they were involved in a crash in the southwest metro Wednesday morning.

Police say the accident happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Excelsior Boulevard and Fairview Avenue. Another vehicle, a 2012 Ford pickup truck, was also involved.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Excelsior Boulevard will be closed in both directions at Fairview Avenue until approximately 1 p.m.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the motorcyclist after an autopsy is complete.