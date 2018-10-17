  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Chaska Police Department said Wednesday the investigation into the drowning deaths of two Shakopee teenagers remains active and ongoing.

The bodies of Bushra Abdi and Zenyab Abdalla, both 19, were found in a vehicle in a Chaska pond Sunday night. They were reported missing Saturday after meeting during a break at their jobs, and they didn’t return.

Authorities pulled a vehicle out of a pond off Highway 41 in Chaska Sunday night, and the medical examiner had ruled their deaths as an accidental drowning. Tire tracks could be seen in the mud before the vehicle entered the water.

Abdi and Abdalla had separate jobs, but met during their breaks on Saturday.

Family of the girls say they were told by police that a 911 call was made from one of the women’s cell phones. They say a woman’s voice could be heard saying “Help me” before the call was disconnected and the signal was lost.

Chaska police didn’t release any new details Wednesday, other than saying the case remains open and active.

