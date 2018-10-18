BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) – The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is asking for 100 volunteers to help conduct a routine search for evidence that may be related to the case of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jayme Closs, 13, disappeared Monday morning. Investigators believe she was inside her home when her parents – 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James Closs – were killed. Officials believe the girl is still in danger.

Police are asking 100 volunteers to report to the intersection of State Highway 8 and 16th Street at 2 p.m. in Barron, Wisconsin. Volunteers will need to present a valid form of photo identification and be able to walk on uneven terrain.

Volunteers will be required to wear proper clothing and footwear, and they will need to provide their own water.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said once they have 100 able-bodied volunteers, additional people will be turned away. He said should they need additional volunteers in the future, the sheriff’s department will make those requests through social media.