MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite midterm elections coming up, today marks the start of a different vote: what to name Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s newest long-legged addition.

Since the calf was born last Tuesday, Como has taken to social media and asked followers to suggest names.

Zookeepers have narrowed it down to Lily, Tulip and Penelope. Over the MEA weekend, zoo visitors can vote between the three names.

Ballot boxes are set up at Como until 4 p.m. Sunday, October 21.