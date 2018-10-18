CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Minnesota Twins won 5-2. (credit: Jon Durr/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Left fielder Eddie Rosario has won the Calvin R. Griffith Award for the most valuable player of the Minnesota Twins in 2018, after batting .288 with 57 extra-base hits in 138 games.

The honors, voted on by the Twin Cities chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, were announced Thursday. They’ll be presented Jan. 24 at the annual Diamond Awards ceremony, the kickoff to TwinsFest and a benefit for research, education and care in brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota .

Other winners included Jose Berrios as best pitcher, outfielder Jake Cave as outstanding rookie, outfielder Max Kepler as best defensive player and pitcher Kyle Gibson as most improved. First baseman Joe Mauer won the Bob Allison Award for determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership.

