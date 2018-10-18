MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the weather turns cold and the holidays grow near, nothing hits the spot like homemade cookies.

All of us have at least one cookie recipe that we think is the best.

Maybe no one’s tried more Minnesota cookies than two Star Tribune journalists, and you can bake all their favorites from a new cookbook.

Rick Nelson, columnist and reporter, and Lee Svitak Dean, taste editor, held the first Star Tribune holiday cookie contest in 2003. It was an immediate hit.

“We would get recipes, you know, ‘This is my great-grandmother’s from 100 years ago that I’ve been eating my whole life,” Nelson said.

Rick and Lee have put together 15 years of winners in the Great Minnesota Cookie Book.

You’ll find Swedish shortbreads, cardamom crescents and Sambuca chocolate crinkles.

Devil’s delight won in 2005 with a hint of spice and a dash of nice – made with cayenne and cinnamon.

The almond palmiers were top 5 in 2011 – with puff pastry surrounding the creamy almond inside.

“There’s probably a dozen cookies out of here that I bake with regularity,” Nelson said.

“There are definitely some true winners,” Dean said.

Entries come from schoolkids, hard-core bakers and even one inmate in the Stillwater Prison.

Italian almond cookies won the 2014 contest, and they were so popular there was a run on almond flour in Twin Cities grocery stores.

“I called Supervalu, and they said, ‘Why is everyone buying almond flour?’ It was a really good cookie,” Nelson said. “That’s another one of my favorites.”

Rick and Lee hope this cookbook will nudge us to expand our baking boundaries, take a risk and ultimately create new memories and new traditions — one bite at a time.

“I think cookies just make people happy,” Nelson said.