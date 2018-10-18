MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The intense search for a western Wisconsin teenager entered its fourth day Thursday, as officials believe the girl is still in danger after her parents were found dead in their home earlier this week.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs disappeared Monday morning. Investigators believe she was inside her home when her parents – 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James Closs – were killed.

When officers responded minutes after a 911 call to the home in Barron, about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities, police found no suspicious vehicles, and Jayme was gone.

On Wednesday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed that the teen’s parents were killed by gunfire. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

More than 100 local and state FBI agents are working on the case, and officials say more than 400 tips have come in from the community and people around the country.

Still, Jayme Closs is believed to be in danger.

She is described as standing 5-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone who sees her or something suspicious is asked to call 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106.