ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Top high school hockey players in Minnesota will have a chance to show their skills in front of scouts next month.

The first Minnesota High School All Star Prospects Game is set for Nov. 10 at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.

The game is an official NHL Central Scouting event. National Hockey League, college and junior hockey scouts have been invited.

Elite players from around Minnesota will face off against each other to showcase their skills in a regulation game followed by a shootout. The winning team will be awarded the State of Hockey Cup.

The players were nominated by a panel that included NHL scouts and college coaches. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., with game time at 2:30 p.m.

Advance ticket sales are available online next week.

