MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Halloween is just weeks away and you may be thinking it’s time to load up on candy.

And while there are a lot of choices, Minnesotans seem to favor one treat over the other.

According to Candy Store.com, Minnesotans favorite candy are Tootsie Pops. In fact, over the past 11 years, Minnesotans have bought more than 200 thousand pounds of it.

And we’re not alone. Tootsie Pops ranked 9th overall for America’s Top 10 Halloween Candy.

Wisconsin, however, seems to have a different sweet tooth. CandyStore.com found that since 2007, Wisconsin residents have purchased over 118 thousand pounds of Butterfingers.