(credit: NOAA)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans know in their bones that the first stretch of October has been pretty grim and chilly. Well, there’s some news that should warm their hearts as well as their environments.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a higher probability for Minnesota to experience a warmer-than-average winter this year.

Also, the weather organization figures that there’s no clear trend one way or the other in terms of how snowy it’s expected to get.

This all stems from what NOAA is anticipating will be a season defined by a weak El Nino-type system.

