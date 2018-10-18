MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say dozens of people across the country have been infected with a drug-resistant strain of salmonella.

The Centers for Disease Control reported that so far the outbreak has reached 92 people in 29 states. In Minnesota, three people have reported getting sick.

The strain has been identified in a variety of raw chicken products and in live chickens. However, the specific cause of the outbreak has not yet been discovered.

The CDC says you do not need to avoid chicken, but you should be sure the meat is properly cooked before eating.