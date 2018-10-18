MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police are investigating after a shooting late Wednesday night left a man dead.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 11 p.m., on the 800 block of Rice Street in the city’s South of Maryland neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They also recovered two handguns.

Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital, where he later died. Police did not release his name, but said that he will be identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man who called to report the shooting was detained at the scene, police say. Officers brought him to police headquarters for questioning.

The 911 caller was not named, but police did describe him as a suspect.

Police say this was the 14th homicide in St. Paul this year.