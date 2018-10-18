  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Shooting, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police are investigating after a shooting late Wednesday night left a man dead.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 11 p.m., on the 800 block of Rice Street in the city’s South of Maryland neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They also recovered two handguns.

Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital, where he later died. Police did not release his name, but said that he will be identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man who called to report the shooting was detained at the scene, police say. Officers brought him to police headquarters for questioning.

The 911 caller was not named, but police did describe him as a suspect.

Police say this was the 14th homicide in St. Paul this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.