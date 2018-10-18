MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Afton man has been charged with 42 tax-related felonies and one gross misdemeanor for allegedly evading more than $918,000 in sales tax by filing false tax returns, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Hatem Amin Younis and the Oakdale business he owns and operates — Super Smokedale Tobacco Inc. – allegedly evaded more than $918,000 in sales tax between April 2011 and December 2016, not including interest or penalties.

According to a criminal complaint, Younis and his business allegedly underreported tobacco sales, knowingly filed false sales tax returns, and underpaid the amount of sales tax that was owed.

Both Younis and his business have each been charged with 21 felony counts of aiding and abetting the filing of false sales tax returns, 21 felony counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax that was due, and one gross misdemeanor count of operating a business without a sales permit.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Each tax-related gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail, a $3,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.