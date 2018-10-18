  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:FBI, Leak, Terry James Albury

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former FBI agent in Minnesota who admitted that he leaked documents to a reporter is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Terry James Albury will be sentenced Thursday on one count of unauthorized disclosure of national defense information and one count of retention of national defense information.

Prosecutors say he betrayed public trust when stealing more than 70 documents, including 50 classified ones. They say he should serve more than four years in prison.

Defense attorneys are asking for probation, saying he was morally conflicted by the FBI’s counterterrorism policies.

The Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have made prosecuting government employees who leak sensitive information a high priority.

Albury was accused of sharing documents with an online news organization. The date of one document he shared corresponded with a story on The Intercept.

