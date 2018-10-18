MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After nearly four weeks of below-average temperatures and even accumulating snow, Thursday will bring autumn sunshine and warmth, with highs climbing into the 60s across Minnesota.

As such, it’s a Top 10 Weather Day. Just don’t expect the warmth right away.

Temperatures started around freezing Thursday across the state, including the Twin Cities metro. But, with winds pushing warm air up from the south, temperatures should rise quickly after daybreak.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says temperatures in the metro are expected to rise to 65 degrees by Thursday evening – that’s nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Other parts of the state, including parts of western and southern Minnesota, could top 70 degrees.

Just in time for MEA weekend, it's a #Top10WxDay!

Thursday will mark the second day this month that temperatures have been above average. The only other day to bring warmth was Oct. 3, which was humid, wet and eventually stormy.

Overnight, temperatures look to fall to the low 50s, which is well above average for mid-October. Friday is expected to be windy, with the highs in the low 60s in the Twin Cities. There’s also a chance of rain in the early morning hours.

Cold, cloudy weather is forecasted to return Saturday, when highs will only reach the low 40s. Sunday, however, looks to be sunny, with a high of 50.