Donate NowHelp Victims Of Hurricanes Florence & Michael -- Click Here Or Call American Red Cross At 1-800-542-9226
Filed Under:Accomplish MN, American Red Cross Minnesota, Florida, Hurricane Michael, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A week after Hurricane Michael mangled the Florida Panhandle, the work to pick up the pieces seems as daunting as ever.

It will likely take months or years to restore the damage from 155 mile-per-hour winds in Mexico Beach.

People who live there are just getting back to their homes. Cell service is spotty, and the power grid is a mess.

gettyimages 1052080646 WCCO Phone Bank Raises 97K For Hurricane Relief

(credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

More than 100 American Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota are helping.

A WCCO phone bank Thursday raised just more than $97,000 for hurricane relief.

Donations will go towards relief services like safe shelter, providing meals, and clean up kits.

To donate, call 1-800-542-9226 or go to American Red Cross Minnesota’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.