MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A week after Hurricane Michael mangled the Florida Panhandle, the work to pick up the pieces seems as daunting as ever.

It will likely take months or years to restore the damage from 155 mile-per-hour winds in Mexico Beach.

People who live there are just getting back to their homes. Cell service is spotty, and the power grid is a mess.

More than 100 American Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota are helping.

A WCCO phone bank Thursday raised just more than $97,000 for hurricane relief.

Donations will go towards relief services like safe shelter, providing meals, and clean up kits.

To donate, call 1-800-542-9226 or go to American Red Cross Minnesota’s website.