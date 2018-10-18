MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From corn mazes to pumpkin fests, WCCO This Morning found plenty of ways your family can enjoy the long MEA weekend!

Halloween At The Minnesota Zoo

Halloween is just around the corner, and the Minnesota Zoo is already in the spirit.

Walk in wonder through an enchanted forest of over 5,000 illuminated pumpkins of different sizes, shapes and faces carved and displayed from ground to tree-top.

A variety of music and fog make the perfect back drop for a special date night or family-friendly, fall outing.

Nickelodeon Boo-niverse

Halloween is in full swing at Mall of America.

This month, Nickelodeon Universe is transformed into Nickelodeon Boo-niverse.

Enjoy the Fright Lights Halloween Spectacular, a dance party, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, and more!

Twin Cities Harvest Festival & Maze

The Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze is open extended hours for MEA weekend.

Head to Brooklyn Park Thursday through Sunday and explore a Timberwolves-themed corn maze, straw bale maze, live music, petting zoo, hayride, corn pit and more!

Only two weekends left for the season!

Great Pumpkin Fest

Finally, it’s the Great Pumpkin Fest at Valleyfair.

During the day, tiny terrors can join Snoopy and the rest of the PEANUTS gang for some not-so-scary Halloween activities for kids.

Enjoy your favorite rides, live entertainment, and great fall activities.