Filed Under:Farm Accident, Kaleb Fischer, Sleepy Eye

NEW ULM, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Authorities say a teenager who was critically injured in a farm accidents in south-central Minnesota.

Late Wednesday morning, authorities were called to a farm accident near Sleepy Eye.

Authorities said 19-year-old Kaleb Fischer suffered critical injuries while repairing a manure spreader. Fischer was airlifted from Sleepy Eye Medical Center to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

On Friday evening, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said that Fischer died of his injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

