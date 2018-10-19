Heather Brown Answers Your Elections Good Questions Campaigns, outside political groups and political parties have started to text potential voters in the run-up to the election. Those texts had Tracy from Plymouth asking: How do campaigns get my phone number?

Is It ‘Fall’ Or ‘Autumn’? And How Did The Seasons Get Their Names Anyway?University of Minnesota etymologist Anatoly Liberman says everyone in England was using the word “fall” hundreds of years ago. It makes sense, with the annual falling of leaves. But around the 1600s or so, for reasons unknown, they also starting using the French word “autumn.” Both of them made their way over to the United States.