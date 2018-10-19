Comments
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 10-year-old is in serious condition after falling 50 feet from a cliff Thursday at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the fall happened just after 2 p.m. on the cliffs near the St. Croix River.
Emergency crews used on boat to get to the child, who was not identified.
An ambulance brought the child to St. Croix Hospital for treatment.
That place is not a GD playground! It is high cliffs and rocks. Children should be under adult supervision at all times.