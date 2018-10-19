MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 44-year-old Michigan man has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing heroin throughout the Leech Lake Indian Reservation and surrounding areas.

According to his guilty plea, Raymond Anthony Poole, of Detroit, conspired with other individuals to distribute approximately 227 grams of heroin between Minneapolis, Bemidji, Cass Lake and throughout the Leech Lake Indian Reservation between April 2016 and March 2017.

Poole was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin on Aug. 24.

As part of his conviction, Poole was also sentenced to four years of supervised release.