DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The city of Duluth estimates a storm last week caused $18.4 million in damage along Lake Superior.

The city released its estimate Friday from the Oct. 10 storm, which packed winds of more than 60 mph that sent huge waves crashing ashore.

The St. Louis County Board meets Tuesday to consider requesting a state disaster declaration, which would require approval from Gov. Mark Dayton.

Damaged areas include the popular Lakewalk from Canal Park on the harbor up the shore to Leif Erickson Park, and the sidewalk behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Some of those areas were still being repaired after earlier storms.

The city expects to reopen a temporary path on the Lakewalk in Canal Park and a temporary sidewalk behind the DECC before the end of next week.

