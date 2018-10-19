MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grocery chain Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling six meat and potato products due to possible Salmonella and Listeria contamination.

Hy-Vee discovered the possible contamination after its supplier, McCain Foods, announced its recall of caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are used in six Hy-Vee products.

There haven’t been any reports of illnesses thus far.

For a complete list of items involved in the recall, visit Hy-Vee’s website.

Customers who have purchased these items should not eat them, and should throw them away or return to Hy-Vee for a refund. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 800-772-4098.