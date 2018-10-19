BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — Signs outside and inside Barron City Hall express the feelings of everyone in Barron, Wisconsin. Five days have now passed and there’s still no sign of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

She now has been placed at the top of the FBI’s missing persons list.

“It just breaks your heart that it’s this close to home, because Barron’s a small town. It’s quiet,” a neighbor told WCCO.

While local authorities continue to process tips — more than 1,000 since Monday — people in town continue to pray for a miracle, all hoping for her safe return. A hundred volunteers searched a large area near highway 8 from Barron to Turtle Lake Thursday with no success.

There was no media briefing on Friday from the Barron County Sheriff but people here have been told about resources from the Barron County Community Coalition, in case residents need to talk to someone about how this ordeal is making them feel.

Also on Friday, the Barron County Sheriff’s department released their log of the 911 call. It’s believed Jayme was inside the house when the call was made. The call was inaudible except for screaming in the background.

Operators called the number back they even tried to call the landline in the house, but it was disconnected. First responders were at the Closs house just four minutes after that 911 call was made. They found a man down and several spent shells; the front door had been kicked in. Minutes later another body was found. They were Jayme Closs’s parents.

The Barron County Sheriff Department is looking for people to come forward who may have known the couple to help shed light on who they were and what might have happened to them. Authorities believed she is in danger. The tip line is at 1-855-744-3879.

As of Friday, the sheriff’s office says more than 1,000 tips have been received in the case. Even so, they are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.