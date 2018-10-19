MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While investigators have received more than 800 tips in the search for Jayme Closs, no clues have emerged as to where the 13-year-old girl is five days after her parents were found dead in the family’s western Wisconsin home.

On Thursday, 100 volunteers helped law enforcement comb through fields in Barron, Wisconsin, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities. No significant evidence was found.

Investigators believe Closs was home early Monday morning when her parents, 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James Closs, were shot to death. When police responded to a 911 from the home call minutes later, Jayme was gone. She was last seen at a family gathering over the weekend.

Authorities fear the teenager is in danger. Jayme is now on the FBI’s list of kidnappings and missing persons.

She is described as standing 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on the case is asked to call 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 1-855-744-3879.