October is adopt-a-shelter-dog month!

Luna, the 7-year-old Labrador/retriever mix is an affectionate and easy-going dog that does well with young children and toddlers. The Golden Valley Animal Humane Society says she is a little shy at first, but quickly adapts to new environments.

Due to an increased number of large dogs in their care, and recent efforts to help dogs from hurricane-affected areas, the AHS is reducing adoption fees on dogs that weigh 45 pounds or more from now until Monday.

Visit the AHS’ website for more information on pet adoption.