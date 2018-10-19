  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Humane Society
(credit: Animal Humane Society)

October is adopt-a-shelter-dog month!

Luna, the 7-year-old Labrador/retriever mix is an affectionate and easy-going dog that does well with young children and toddlers. The Golden Valley Animal Humane Society says she is a little shy at first, but quickly adapts to new environments.

Due to an increased number of large dogs in their care, and recent efforts to help dogs from hurricane-affected areas, the AHS is reducing adoption fees on dogs that weigh 45 pounds or more from now until Monday.

Visit the AHS’ website for more information on pet adoption.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.