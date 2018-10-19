MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man who died late Wednesday night after being shot outside a St. Paul bar.

The St. Paul Police Department says 40-year-old Eddie Cortez Smith, of St. Paul, died after being shot on Rice Street, outside Born’s Bar in the city’s South of Maryland neighborhood.

Emergency crews brought Smith to Regions Hospital, but he died shortly after.

Dewayne Anthony Ivory was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police say he and Smith had an argument in the bar, the shooting happened outside and Ivory called 911.

Two guns were recovered from the scene.

As of Friday, Ivory has yet to be charged in Smith’s death.

The shooting, which was the city’s 14th homicide this year, remains under investigation.