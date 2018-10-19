  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Shooting, St. Paul
(credit; CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man who died late Wednesday night after being shot outside a St. Paul bar.

The St. Paul Police Department says 40-year-old Eddie Cortez Smith, of St. Paul, died after being shot on Rice Street, outside Born’s Bar in the city’s South of Maryland neighborhood.

Emergency crews brought Smith to Regions Hospital, but he died shortly after.

Dewayne Anthony Ivory was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police say he and Smith had an argument in the bar, the shooting happened outside and Ivory called 911.

Two guns were recovered from the scene.

As of Friday, Ivory has yet to be charged in Smith’s death.

The shooting, which was the city’s 14th homicide this year, remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.