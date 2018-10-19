Donate NowHelp Victims Of Hurricanes Florence & Michael -- Click Here Or Call American Red Cross At 1-800-542-9226
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The mother of a Minnesota teen found dead in his dorm room at Northern State University in South Dakota says her son died of an undetected heart defect.

Eighteen-year-old Curtis LeMair, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, was found unresponsive by a wrestling teammate Wednesday. Mona LeMair said she spoke to a police sergeant present at her son’s autopsy. She posted on Facebook that Curtis was looking forward to going hunting this weekend with his father, Chad LeMair.

The university held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in the teen’s honor.

LeMair was a 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate and accomplished wrestler. He was a three-time Minnesota state medalist and a two-time Fargo All-American. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday morning at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake.

