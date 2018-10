MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Halloween, it’s projected that Americans will spend about $2.6 billion on trick-or-treat candy.

Bulk candy distributor The Candy Store gathered data over 11 years for all 50 states and determined the top three most popular Halloween candies for each state.

The No. 1 trick-or-treat candy in Minnesota is Tootsie Pops, followed by Skittles at No. 2 and Candy Corn at No. 3.

The most popular candy nationwide? Skittles.