MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a St. Cloud home was invaded by a naked man Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on the 700 block of 7th Avenue South at about 6 a.m. The location was a multi-unit residence.

The woman who called police said that the naked man, who she did not know, was in her bedroom, exposed and touching himself.

He fled the scene when she called police.

She described him as a man in his 30s with a darker complexion, standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches. He had “a beer belly” and short or shaved hair, with facial hair along his jaw line.

Anyone with information was asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200. Police also wanted to remind everyone that they should keep their doors and windows locked at home, especially overnight.

