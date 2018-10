BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — WCCO has obtained new details into the 911 call placed from the Closs family home the night James and Denise Closs were found dead in their Barron, Wisconsin home.

The dispatch log, accessed by CNN, reveals the call was made from Denise Closs’ cellphone shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

According to the log, no one spoke directly to the dispatcher, but it was determined there was a disturbance in the background, and dispatch had requested Barron Police respond for a possible suicide attempt. After the call was disconnected, the dispatcher tried to call the number back several times, but did not receive an answer.

Deputies arrived at the residence less than four minutes after the call was placed and did not see anyone or any vehicles in the immediate area. Upon closer inspection, they reported the door of the home had been kicked in. The log was changed around 2:30 a.m. to report the incident as a homicide instead of suicide.

The Closs’ 13-year-old daughter, Jayme, was believed to have been in the home at the time of the incident, and she remains missing. Anyone who sees her or has any information on the case is asked to call 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 1-855-744-3879.

Names and numbers have been redacted.

RECEIVED A 911 CALL FROM ______ AND COULD HEAR A LOT OF YELLING. CALLED NUMBER BACK AND WAS UNABLE TO LEAVE A VOICEMAIL. PHONE

PINGED TO THE ABOVE ADDRESS. ADVISED 317, 325, & 329.

VOICEMAIL INDICATES THE PHONE LISTS TO DENISE AT THAT ADDRESS. TRIED CALLING SEVERAL MORE TIMES AND DID NOT RECEIVE AN ANSWER.

ATTEMPTED TO CALL THE LAND LINE AT THE RESIDENCE BUT THE PHONE HAS BEEN DISCONNECTED.

1:03 329 ADVISED OF A POSSIBLE SUICIDE ATTEMPT. REQUESTED ASSISTANCE FROM BARRON PD. ADVISED 656.

1:03 PAGED 501 & 1ST RESPONDERS.

1:04 329 REQUESTED TO HAVE EMS STAGE. PAGED EMS FOR AN APPARENT SUICIDE.

[118 – 10/15/2018 01:04:17] 325 ADVISED ONE MALE DOWN, MULTIPLE ROUNDS SPENT. REQUESTED THAT ADMIN BE NOTIFIED.

[115 – 10/15/2018 01:05:19] 317 REQUESTED ERT BE PAGED OUT. ADVISED THE DOOR HAS BEEN KICKED IN. ADVISED THAT THE MALE WHO IS DOWN HAD ANSWERED THE DOOR. UNKNOWN IF ANYONE IS MISSING.

SENT ERT PAGE.

[115 – 10/15/2018 01:06:19] Linked to CFS#:______

[115 – 10/15/2018 01:07:23] 317 ADVISED THEY WOULD BE CLEARING THE HOUSE. LAW 1 CLEARED.

[115 – 10/15/2018 01:08:10] 317 ADVISED TWO SUBJECTS DOWN.

[115 – 10/15/2018 01:11:02] 317 REQUESTED THAT 501 RESPOND TO THE SCENE FOR TWO SUBJECTS DOWN, UNRESPONSIVE.

[115 – 10/15/2018 01:19:27] 301 REQUESTED THAT 100 RESPOND WITH THE COMMAND POST. 301 REQUESTED 303 HAVE ONE SEARCH TEAM READY TO GO.

ADVISED TWO SUBJECTS DOWN, NO GUN LOCATED AT THIS TIME.

1:38 301 REQUESTED PHOTOS OF THE PROPERTY.

1:54 317 ADVISED ERT REQUESTING POLE CAM.

[115 – 10/15/2018 01:32:00] 303 REQUESTED THAT 301 GRAB THE DRONE.

[115 – 10/15/2018 02:00:59] 325 ADVISED ___ AND ___ WERE ASKED TO LEAVE AS THEY WERE DRIVING BY MULTIPLE TIMES.

118 – 10/15/2018 02:36:15] Type of Call Changed from Suicidal Person / Attempted Suicide to Homicide by Holly Hulback

[115 – 10/15/2018 03:05:47] STATE PATROL ADVISED THAT ___ CAR 64 AND ___ CAR 52 WOULD BE RESPONDING.

[115 – 10/15/2018 03:18:09] 328 AND 366 ARE ENROUTE TO 504 24 1/2AVE.

[118 – 10/15/2018 03:27:52] ENTERED JLC AS A MISSING JUVENILE.

[115 – 10/15/2018 03:57:47] 321 REQUESTED TO CONTACT AN FBI FIELD AGENT FROM EC.

[118 – 10/15/2018 04:02:09] SENT A TTY TO EAU CLAIRE COUNTY REQUESTING THEIR ASSISTANCE WITH 911 CALL CLEAN.

[115 – 10/15/2018 04:19:18] 301 ADVISED DEPUTIES WOULD BE 10-76 TO ____ ST.

[115 – 10/15/2018 04:25:57] MADE CONTACT WITH SECURITY AT ST. CROIX CASINO AND REQUESTED THAT THEY MAKE CONTACT WITH 303.

[115 – 10/15/2018 04:32:22] 328 ADVISED UNITS CLEAR FROM THAT RESIDENCE.

[115 – 10/15/2018 04:50:28] MESSAGES FOR: NWAR

ATTENTION: DISPATCH

REFERENCE: MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE

OUR AGENCY IS ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE A MISSING 12 YEAR OLD, JAYME L CLOSS, DOB

07/13/2005.

***** MISSING PERSON – JUVENILE *****

** ABDUCTED BY A STRANGER

SUBJECT

NAME/CLOSS, JAYME L

SEX/FEMALE RACE/WHITE DATE OF BIRTH/07132005

DATE OF EMANCIPATION/07132023

HEIGHT/500 WEIGHT/100 EYE COLOR/GREEN HAIR COLOR/BLOND OR STRAWBERRY

MNP/MISSING PERSON DATE OF LAST CONTACT/10152018

DETAIL

ORI/WI0030000 ORI IS BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF

SYSTEM IDENT #/___ NCIC #/____

AGENCY CASE #/___ UNIT #/BNSO

ENTERED BY/HULBAHR334 DATE/10152018 TIME/0357

REMARKS

SUBJECT HAS POTENTIALLY BEEN ABDUCTED FROM THE BARRON AREA

*****VERIFY MISSING STATUS IMMEDIATELY WITH ORI*****

THE SUBJECT WAS ABDUCTED FROM ____USH 8, BARRON, WI 54812 JUST EAST OF THE

CITY OF BARRON THIS MORNING AROUND 00:55AM. JAYME’S PARENTS WERE BOTH VICTIMS

OF A DOUBLE HOMICIDE. THE SUSPECT IS UNKNOWN AND AT LARGE. JAYME IS

CONSIDERED ENDANGERED. DUE TO THE UNKNOWN STATUS OF THE SUSPECT, WE ARE

UNABLE TO ISSUE AN AMBER ALERT AT THIS TIME.

PLEASE NOTIFY BARRON COUNTY IMMEDIATELY OF ANY INFORMATION REGARDING JAYME’S

WHEREABOUTS AT #715-537-3106. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE IN

THIS MATTER!

SENT ATL TO THE ENTIRE STATE OF WISCONSIN.

[115 – 10/15/2018 05:30:19] 366 ADVISED OUT AT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE.

[106 – 10/15/2018 08:47:18] VICTIM’S _____CALLED, WILL HAVE 301 CONTACT ___.

[108 – 10/15/2018 09:40:20] 321 ADVISED 315 WILL HAVE SCENE CONTROL AND ALL OTHER UNITS WILL BE CLEAR SHORTLY.

[117 – 10/15/2018 12:13:39] FAXED PRESS RELEASE AND INFORMATION TO ONTONAGON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT, ADV 308 WOULD BE CONTACT PERSON FOR BNSO.

[108 – 10/15/2018 12:15:13] 309 HAS A DOG FROM THE RESIDENCE AND IS ENROUTE TO THE OFFICE..

[106 – 10/15/2018 12:35:46] 309 ADVISED DOG WAS LEFT WITH FAMILY AT RESIDENCE ON ___ ST…

302 REQ THAT I CONTACT ANDERSON DAIRY AT 1312 HWY 8 AND ADV THEM THAT WE WILL BE DOING A SEARCH OF THE AREA FOR A MISSING PERSON. WE

ARE REQ TO PARK IN THEIR YARD. HE ADV TO GO UP ABOVE THE UPPER BIG SHED AND PARK. HE ALSO STATED THAT HE HAS WENT THROUGH THE

BUILDINGS AND HOUSE THERE AND THEY ARE CLEAR. 100 WOULD LIKE BARRON FIRE AND ALMENA FIRE FOR THE SEARCH.

[108 – 10/15/2018 13:49:49] AMBER ALERT ISSUED A T 15:20PM. SENT TTY TO SAWYER COUNTY FOR THEIR SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM TO RESPOND PER 302. THEY WILL BE IN CONTACT WITH 100

[108 – 10/16/2018 08:52:14] LATE ENTRY: AT 9:26 SENT TTY TO EAU CLAIRE COUNTY FOR DETECTIVES TO RESPOND TO THE EOC ROOM AND MAKE CONTACT WITH 321