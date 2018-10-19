MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you depend on Interstate 35W between downtown and the crosstown, get ready for another closure this weekend.

Anybody who travels this stretch on a daily basis south of downtown Minneapolis on I-35W knows what a headache it has been. This is a multi-year project, and we’re only one year into the construction.

This weekend brings another full closure from the crosstown to downtown at Interstate 94.

It’s necessary to allow Minnesota Department of Transportation crews to perform a major crossover. Perhaps you’ve noticed new ribbons of concrete. Beginning Monday morning, traffic will be shifted onto those new lanes.

What’s even better news is the reopening of a single lane leading into downtown Minneapolis at 11th Street.

That’s a relief to northbound commuters, giving them one more option for reaching their destinations downtown.

“So at 5 a.m. on Monday, we kind of hit a milestone. We’re going to be reopening one lane into downtown Minneapolis from 35 North,” said Dave Aeikens, an MnDOT spokesman. “We’ve had that shut down for four months.”

About 40,000 vehicles each day go through the I-35 and I-94 interchange.

The entire project will be completed in the fall of 2021.