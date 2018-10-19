Donate NowHelp Victims Of Hurricanes Florence & Michael -- Click Here Or Call American Red Cross At 1-800-542-9226
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a passing truck driver rescued four children from a house fire in Sioux City.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home a little after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the truck driver saw smoke coming from the house. He stopped, broke a house window and then helped the children get out to safety.

Police say he left the scene before he could be treated for a hand injury.

The fire cause is being investigated.

