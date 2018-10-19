  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Not able to soak in the fall colors on Thursday’s #Top10WxDay? Then do it this weekend.

“We are kinda reaching the end of fall foliage season across the Upper Midwest,” said WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman.

fall colors Don’t Miss Peak Fall Colors In The Twin Cities

(credit: CBS)

The Twin Cities is currently near peak for fall colors. And with a windy Friday on tap, the colorful foliage might not be around for long. Brickman says gusts Friday will be as strong as 25 mph.

However, the day will also bring lots of sunshine and above-average temperatures in the 60s.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, several state parks are near peak for fall colors. These include Fort Snelling State Park, Blue Mounds State Park, Afton State Park, and Lac Qui Parle State Park.

As for the rest of the weekend forecast, Saturday will bring a big cool-down, with highs struggling to climb past 40 degrees. Some communities could even see some snowflakes. Sunday will be warmer, with sunshine and more strong winds.

