MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is day six and the first weekend in the search for Jayme Closs in western Wisconsin.

The 13 year old has been missing since early Monday morning. Her parents, James and Denise, were found shot to death inside their home.

Someone called 911 from the mother’s cellphone at about 1 p.m. Monday morning. Law enforcement showed up four minutes later, but Jayme was gone. There has been no sign of her since.

The Barron Area School District announced Saturday it will hold an event to help the community cope. A “Gathering of Hope” is set for Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jayme’s middle school. Music and a candle lighting ceremony is planned.

Meanwhile, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement Saturday that investigators have already “thoroughly investigated” over 800 of the 1,000 tips they’ve received so far.

“We are using every resource available, and have conducted hundreds of interviews, multiple searches, and are using the technical and forensic expertise of our state and federal resources to locate the person or persons who committed this offense and to locate Jayme,” Fitzgerald said.

Closs has been placed at the top of the FBI’s missing persons list. The AMBER Alert issued on Monday regarding her disappearance is still active.