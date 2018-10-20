LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad was treated and released from a Lincoln hospital after getting injured in the first half of the Gophers’ game against Nebraska on Saturday.

Related: Huskers Beat Gophers 53-28 For 1st Win Under Scott Frost

Coach P.J. Fleck said Annexstad sustained an “internal injury in his midsection” late in the first half and was “coughing a lot.” A Minnesota spokesman said Annexstad was on the team airplane for the return trip to Minneapolis. No other details were available.

Tanner Morgan took over for Annexstad in the second half. Nebraska won 53-28.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)