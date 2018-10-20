  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMPaid Program
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By Mike Max
Filed Under:Duck Hunting, Local TV, Mike Max, North Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You hear stories about how good the duck hunting has been with an early migration, so you pack the decoys, waiters and shotgun and head to North Dakota.

Related: Mike Max Goes Duck Hunting In S. Dakota

There is nothing like a trip to North Dakota’s pothole country for a duck hunter. The one thing you notice while you make your way around here is the corn is high, and still in the field. The rains have delayed the annual harvest.

mike max duck hunting in north dakota Mike Max Goes Duck Hunting In North Dakota Pothole Country

(credit: CBS)

The temperatures have moved up, but Mother Nature has already made a mark. Conditions are not ideal, but you have to take a shot when you get to Dakota. So you throw the decoys out, and you hope for a look.

Related: Mike Max Goes Goose Hunting

You do get a little action. Mostly the skies and water are blank. But for the most part, you have to understand the situation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.