MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You hear stories about how good the duck hunting has been with an early migration, so you pack the decoys, waiters and shotgun and head to North Dakota.

There is nothing like a trip to North Dakota’s pothole country for a duck hunter. The one thing you notice while you make your way around here is the corn is high, and still in the field. The rains have delayed the annual harvest.

The temperatures have moved up, but Mother Nature has already made a mark. Conditions are not ideal, but you have to take a shot when you get to Dakota. So you throw the decoys out, and you hope for a look.

You do get a little action. Mostly the skies and water are blank. But for the most part, you have to understand the situation.