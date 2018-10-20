MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to Holman’s Table — located inside the historic terminal building at St. Paul’s Holman Field airport — for a couple fantastic cocktails.

Penicillin

2 oz Bank Note Blended Scotch Whiskey

¾ Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

¾ Ginger-Honey Simple Syrup

Spritz (or Rinse) of The Peat Monster Scotch

*To make Ginger-Honey Simple Syrup: Combine 1 cup honey, 1 6-inch piece of peeled and thinly sliced ginger and 1 cup water in a saucepan over high heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer 5 minutes. Place in the refrigerator to steep overnight. Strain with a cheesecloth.

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake briefly. Strain into an iced Lowball glass.

The Last Word:

1 oz Green Chartreuse

1 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

1 oz Far North Spirits Gustaf Navy Strength Gin

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake briefly, then strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Serve un-garnished.

Holman’s Table has a mid-century inspired dining room that serves American fare, overlooking the active tarmac — but you don’t need a ticket to eat or imbibe.