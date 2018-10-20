MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to Holman’s Table — located inside the historic terminal building at St. Paul’s Holman Field airport — for a couple fantastic cocktails.
Penicillin
2 oz Bank Note Blended Scotch Whiskey
¾ Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
¾ Ginger-Honey Simple Syrup
Spritz (or Rinse) of The Peat Monster Scotch
*To make Ginger-Honey Simple Syrup: Combine 1 cup honey, 1 6-inch piece of peeled and thinly sliced ginger and 1 cup water in a saucepan over high heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer 5 minutes. Place in the refrigerator to steep overnight. Strain with a cheesecloth.
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake briefly. Strain into an iced Lowball glass.
The Last Word:
1 oz Green Chartreuse
1 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
1 oz Far North Spirits Gustaf Navy Strength Gin
1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake briefly, then strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Serve un-garnished.
Holman’s Table has a mid-century inspired dining room that serves American fare, overlooking the active tarmac — but you don’t need a ticket to eat or imbibe.