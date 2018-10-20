  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: St. Paul Fire Department)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Firefighters battled a raging fire for four hours at a commercial building in St. Paul Friday night.

St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks said the building, located on the south side of the city, was engulfed in flames. Inks said the fire was deeply seated in a large pile of debris, appearing to be trash or recycled materials.

Inks also said that due to heavy winds, it was difficult to completely extinguish the fire.

Thirteen companies and a total of 50 fire department personnel were on scene.

No one was inside of the building at the time of the fire, and no emergency personnel suffered injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

