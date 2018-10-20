  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new, traveling exhibit hosted by the University of Minnesota showcases the stories and relationships Minnesota residents have with water.

The Minnesota Daily reports that the We Are Water MN exhibit recently opened at the university’s Institute on the Environment on the St. Paul campus.

University researchers say the exhibit underscores the importance of connecting water research with community movements. It was organized by local nonprofit Minnesota Humanities Center in collaboration with several state agencies.

River Life program coordinator Patrick Nunnally says the collaboration comes as the state’s waters are facing stresses, such as aging water infrastructure, increasing pollution and climate change.

The exhibit will be at the university until late November before it moves to other locations in Minnesota.

