MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of volunteers spent Saturday morning planting trees in Minneapolis.

Hennepin County foresters helped organize the effort to beautify the Hiawatha Corridor.

The foresters taught around 40 volunteers how do plant a tree before sending them off on their own.

In all, about 65 trees were planted along Hiawatha Avenue between 32nd Street to 38th Street.

“Today we’re replacing trees that have been damaged by salt, or may have been hit by cars along Hiawatha,” said Hennepin County forester Jen Kullgren. “We’re also adding trees along the west side of the bike path to improve hopefully shade for bikers in the future, people that walk along the corridor as well.”

Hennepin County foresters plan to do this again in the spring, a little further south on Hiawatha Avenue.