BLOOMINGTON, Min. (WCCO) — The Bloomington Fire Department says a semi truck rolled off a highway ramp Sunday and landed on another ramp below.

The accident happened at Interstate 494 and Highway 169 around 9 a.m.

The fire department says I-494 eastbound from Marth Road and Washington Avenue will be closed for several hours.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.