(credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The iconic symphonic-rock band Electric Light Orchestra is returning to Minnesota next summer after a nearly 40-year hiatus.

The band announced a 20-date arena tour Monday–its first U.S. tour since 1981. The band will touch down at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center July 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m., and ticket prices start at $46.50.

The Jeff Lynne-led group is currently on a fall tour through Europe.

