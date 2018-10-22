MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a frosty and windy weekend, fall colors in the Twin Cities are past or near peak.

For those who haven’t finished their yard work, Monday might be the best day to tackle it. Meteorologist Matt Brickman says it’ll be sunny, with highs in the metro climbing into the mid-50s.

Clear skies will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures won’t reach Monday’s heights. For Tuesday, the mercury is expected to hit the upper 40s. Wednesday looks to be slightly warmer, with highs in the low 50s.

Then, things look to change.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be soggy, with persistent, if light, rain. The clouds then look to last through the weekend, so enjoy the October sun while it’s out.

According to the DNR, several state parks are still near peak for fall colors. These include Afton State Park, Fort Snelling State Park and Lac Qui Parle State Park.